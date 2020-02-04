Media player
Biden, Buttigeig, and Klobuchar: Who has what it takes to beat Trump?
Three Democratic candidates commented on their campaign just hours before the Iowa caucuses got under way.
BBC Newsnight's US correspondent David Grossman spoke with some of the leading contenders to take on President Trump: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigeig, and Amy Klobuchar.
04 Feb 2020
