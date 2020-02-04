The story of Iowa vote? 'This system sucks'

'The story of the night is... this system sucks'
The first vote in the race to find a Democratic candidate for US president is engulfed in confusion - no-one knows who won.

Party officials in Iowa held a call with the rival campaigns to explain why, hours after voting, there were still no results.

It left the candidates - and BBC reporters on the ground in Iowa - looking for answers.

  • 04 Feb 2020
