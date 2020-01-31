Why Republican senators don't want witnesses

Media player
Trump impeachment trial: Why Republicans don’t want witnesses
The Democrats who impeached President Trump want to call witnesses in his Senate trial.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, for example, who reportedly has things to say about the central charge in the case against Mr Trump.
But Republicans look set to vote against allowing more evidence to be included. These are their explanations for not wanting to hear more.
31 Jan 2020
