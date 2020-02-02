‘We voted for Obama, then Trump’

Video

In 2016, more than 200 counties flipped from supporting President Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in the 2016 election. Iowa is home to 31 of the counties. But none compare to Howard County in Northern Iowa - it was the single largest pivot county in the country, flipping by 41 percentage points.

We visited Howard County ahead of the Iowa Caucus to meet with voters - some who voted for Barack Obama twice and for Donald Trump in 2016. How likely are they to vote for a Democrat in 2020?

Video by Angélica M Casas, produced with Marianna Brady