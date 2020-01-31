How Iowa is like the luge...

Media player
Iowa caucuses: A guide to the first US state to vote
Iowa is about to hold the first-in-the nation vote in the marathon contest to pick a Democrat to take on Donald Trump.
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa caucuses, including what they have in common with the Oscars and the luge.
Video by Marianna Brady, Angélica M Casas and Shrai Popat
- Find out more: Musical chairs and eight other Iowa oddities.
31 Jan 2020
