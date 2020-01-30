Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Surrogates campaign for senators stuck in Washington
The Trump impeachment trial means the Democratic senators running for president are stuck in Washington DC.
But a host of surrogates have hit the campaign trail on their behalf: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Amy Klobuchar's daughter Abigail; Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness; and - perhaps the biggest hit of all - a golden retriever called Bailey.
30 Jan 2020
