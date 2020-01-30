Wait, you’re not the 2020 candidate!
Surrogates campaign for senators stuck in Washington

The Trump impeachment trial means the Democratic senators running for president are stuck in Washington DC.

But a host of surrogates have hit the campaign trail on their behalf: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Amy Klobuchar's daughter Abigail; Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness; and - perhaps the biggest hit of all - a golden retriever called Bailey.

