Video
Trump outlines Mid-East peace plan
US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital.
He proposed what he called "a realistic" two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.
Mr Trump said the plan included a capital for Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem.
28 Jan 2020
