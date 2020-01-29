Media player
Playing basketball with Kobe
Kyle Helton grew up in Ardmore, a suburb of Philadelphia, and played basketball at the same youth centre as Kobe Bryant. The BBC went to meet Kyle and his son, KJ, who attended Bryant's former high school and played on the basketball team.
The father and son reflect on Bryant's dedication both on and off the court, and what he meant to the local community.
Video by Shrai Popat
29 Jan 2020
