Video

Playing basketball with Kobe

Kyle Helton grew up in Ardmore, a suburb of Philadelphia, and played basketball at the same youth centre as Kobe Bryant. The BBC went to meet Kyle and his son, KJ, who attended Bryant's former high school and played on the basketball team.

The father and son reflect on Bryant's dedication both on and off the court, and what he meant to the local community.

Video by Shrai Popat

  • 29 Jan 2020
