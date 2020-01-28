Viral Disney proposal couple on 'perfect' moment

Video

When filmmaker Lee Loechler decided to propose to his partner Sthuthi David he decided to reanimate the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty to cast them as Aurora and Prince Phillip.

It has since had over 40 million views online.

The couple tell the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire of the "perfect" moment.

The reworked animation was made from the 1959 version of The Sleeping Beauty, by Walt Disney Productions.

