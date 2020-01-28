Kobe 'learnt from his mistakes'

Media player
Kobe Bryant 'learnt from his mistakes' - Monique Currie
Former WNBA player Monique Currie praised Kobe Bryant for his work in the women's game.
She added that "he wasn't perfect" but that he "learnt from his mistakes".
Bryant was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old woman working at a Colorado resort. He denied the allegation, saying the two had consensual sex and the case was later dropped. He later issued an apology to his accuser.
28 Jan 2020
