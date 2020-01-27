Mitt Romney: 'Important to hear from John Bolton'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Important to hear from John Bolton to make impartial judgement'
Former US presidential candidate Mitt Romney says he supports hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton in President Trump's impeachment trial.
Mr Romney added that it's "increasingly likely" his GOP colleagues will support Bolton's testimony.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51274937/important-to-hear-from-john-bolton-to-make-impartial-judgementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window