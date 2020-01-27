LA Sheriff confirms nine dead in helicopter crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kobe Bryant: LA Sheriff confirms nine dead in crash

Speaking at a press conference, LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that eight other people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter with US basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.

The identities of the other people have yet to be confirmed by officials.

Read more: Basketball great Bryant dies in helicopter crash

  • 27 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Aftermath of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash