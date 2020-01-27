LA Sheriff confirms nine dead in helicopter crash

Media player
Kobe Bryant: LA Sheriff confirms nine dead in crash
Speaking at a press conference, LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that eight other people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter with US basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames.
The identities of the other people have yet to be confirmed by officials.
27 Jan 2020
