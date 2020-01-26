Aftermath of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was among five killed in a private helicopter in California when it came down over Calabasas.

The 41-year-old played for 20 seasons with Los Angeles Lakers.

A five-time NBA champion, he was widely considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

  • 26 Jan 2020
