Frozen kittens rescued with warm coffee
Man uses warm coffee to rescue kittens frozen to ground

An oil worker in Alberta, Canada, discovered the animals while inspecting wells. He was able to find them a new home after sharing the rescue story on Facebook.

  • 24 Jan 2020