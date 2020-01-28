Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Haunting image of trapped sea turtle wins underwater photo award
Photographer Shane Gross captured a haunting photo of a turtle caught in a fishing line while diving near the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.
He hopes the image will bring more awareness of the effects of ghost fishing and plastic pollution.
-
28 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51230018/haunting-image-of-trapped-sea-turtle-wins-underwater-photo-awardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window