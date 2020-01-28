'The ocean is both fragile and resilient'
Haunting image of trapped sea turtle wins underwater photo award

Photographer Shane Gross captured a haunting photo of a turtle caught in a fishing line while diving near the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

He hopes the image will bring more awareness of the effects of ghost fishing and plastic pollution.

