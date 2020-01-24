Media player
Art exhibition showcases the Kurdish experience
'Speaking Across Borders', at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, explores the nuances of a community that is often marginalised.
The BBC spoke to curator, Heba Elkayal, to find out how the exhibition hopes to create a dialogue about Kurdish life and history.
Video by Bill McKenna
24 Jan 2020
