Art exhibition showcases the Kurdish experience
Video

'Speaking Across Borders', at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, explores the nuances of a community that is often marginalised.

The BBC spoke to curator, Heba Elkayal, to find out how the exhibition hopes to create a dialogue about Kurdish life and history.

Video by Bill McKenna

  • 24 Jan 2020
