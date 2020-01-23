Witnesses recount Seattle's rush hour shooting

Media player
One person died and seven were wounded in the shooting
A woman died and seven people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Wednesday outside of a McDonald's in downtown Seattle.
Witnesses said the shooting began after a dispute between several people. Police said they had identified two 24-year-old men as suspects but did not name the men.
