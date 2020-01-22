Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terrifying near miss on icy Iowa road
A state patrol officer and a man were nearly hit by a truck that slid off a motorway in Iowa. The duo were examining damage from a previous car crash. Icy road conditions led to the vehicle losing control. No one was injured.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window