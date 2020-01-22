Trump impeachment: What happened on day one?
Video

The US Senate has adopted ground rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after nearly 13 hours of rancorous debate on the first day.

Democratic prosecutors sparred with Mr Trump's lawyers over the process, while Republicans rejected their demands for more witnesses.

