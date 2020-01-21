Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Troops called as record snowfall blankets Canadian province
The Canadian province was hit with more than 70cm (27in) of snow in a record-breaking blizzard. The military has been called in to help with recovery efforts.
21 Jan 2020
