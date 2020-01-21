'This is not a time for pessimism' - Trump
Video

Trump Davos speech: 'This is not a time for pessimism'

US President Donald Trump used his speech at the World Economic Forum to talk up successes of the US economy while railing against what he says is fear-mongering by his critics.

In what appeared to be a dig at activist Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters, Trump said: "We must reject the perennial prophets of doom."

