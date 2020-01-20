Media player
Virginia gun rally: US gun-rights activists rally in their thousands
Thousands of American gun-rights activists have gathered in Virginia to protest against the US state's proposed tighter firearms laws.
Many arrived in the city of Richmond openly carrying weapons, including assault rifles, and some made long trips to attend the rally.
Security was tight amid fears of violence but the protest ended peacefully.
Read more: Thousands gather for Virginia pro-gun rally
20 Jan 2020
