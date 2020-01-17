'We can get along because that's America'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We can get along because that's America'

"A queer clergy, non-gender normative individual and a big hairy Trump guy, and here we are getting along because that's America."

The BBC's Jane O'Brien meets Reverend Shayna Appel and Nick Desautels at a rally for Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire.

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'Hear ye, hear ye!' Trump impeachment trial begins