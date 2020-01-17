Video

Reporter Allison Donahue has spoken out after being told by a US senator that schoolboys could "have a lot of fun" with her.

Michigan state senator Peter Lucido initially said that the incident was blown out of proportion, but later tweeted an apology for what he said was a misunderstanding.

Now two state senate leaders have called for an investigation into whether his comments amounted to sexual harassment.

Allison has been speaking to BBC OS.

(Photo: Allison Donahue. Credit: Allison Donahue)