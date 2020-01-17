Senator tells reporter that schoolboys 'could have a lot of fun' with her
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Allison Donahue tells BBC about Peter Lucido comments

Reporter Allison Donahue has spoken out after being told by a US senator that schoolboys could "have a lot of fun" with her.

Michigan state senator Peter Lucido initially said that the incident was blown out of proportion, but later tweeted an apology for what he said was a misunderstanding.

Now two state senate leaders have called for an investigation into whether his comments amounted to sexual harassment.

Allison has been speaking to BBC OS.

(Photo: Allison Donahue. Credit: Allison Donahue)

  • 17 Jan 2020