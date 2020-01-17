Media player
Allison Donahue tells BBC about Peter Lucido comments
Reporter Allison Donahue has spoken out after being told by a US senator that schoolboys could "have a lot of fun" with her.
Michigan state senator Peter Lucido initially said that the incident was blown out of proportion, but later tweeted an apology for what he said was a misunderstanding.
Now two state senate leaders have called for an investigation into whether his comments amounted to sexual harassment.
Allison has been speaking to BBC OS.
(Photo: Allison Donahue. Credit: Allison Donahue)
17 Jan 2020
-
