Trump impeachment articles signed and delivered

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment articles signed by Pelosi and delivered to Senate
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
They were then delivered to the Senate, where Mr Trump will face trial. He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51128532/trump-impeachment-articles-signed-by-pelosi-and-delivered-to-senateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window