Trump impeachment articles signed and delivered
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signed the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

They were then delivered to the Senate, where Mr Trump will face trial. He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

  • 15 Jan 2020
