'No, where are you REALLY from?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What it means to be mixed race in the US
As the United States becomes more racially diverse, the number of multi-racial people in the country is on the rise. The BBC asked six people who are mixed what it's like navigating the world as a multi-racial individual.
Video by Angélica M Casas, produced with Patricia Sulbarán.
This video is part of "¿Hablas Español?", a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can find more stories from the series in Spanish at BBC Mundo.
-
16 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window