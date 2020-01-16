'No, where are you REALLY from?'

Video

As the United States becomes more racially diverse, the number of multi-racial people in the country is on the rise. The BBC asked six people who are mixed what it's like navigating the world as a multi-racial individual.

Video by Angélica M Casas, produced with Patricia Sulbarán.

This video is part of "¿Hablas Español?", a BBC road trip around the US to show the power of the Spanish language and Latinos in the age of Trump. You can find more stories from the series in Spanish at BBC Mundo.