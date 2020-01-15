Warren mocks male candidates for losing elections

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Democratic debate: Warren mocks men for losing elections
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders did not look happy with each other at the end of CNN's Democratic debate in Iowa.
The two senators had sparred over the question of whether a woman could beat Donald Trump and win the White House in November's election.
Both agreed that a woman could become US president - but disputed whether Mr Sanders had told Ms Warren otherwise in a private conversation in 2018.
The Massachusetts senator then used the opportunity to contrast the electoral record of the male and female candidates on the debate stage.
