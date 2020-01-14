Emergency services help children after fuel dump

Media player
LAX plane: Passenger jet dumps fuel over school
At least 17 children and nine adults are being treated for skin irritation and breathing problems after a passenger plane dumped fuel on a school during an emergency landing.
Emergency services attended to them at the scene.
14 Jan 2020
