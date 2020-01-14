Trudeau on paying for Meghan and Harry
Video

Trudeau: 'Lots of discussions' about Harry and Meghan's move

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has said there are "discussions" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's paying their own security costs.

Harry and Meghan want to "step back" from being full-time working royals, with a pending move to Canada.

Speaking to Global News, Trudeau said that most Canadians are "very supportive" of having royals living in the country.

