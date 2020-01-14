Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trudeau: 'Lots of discussions' about Harry and Meghan's move
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has said there are "discussions" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's paying their own security costs.
Harry and Meghan want to "step back" from being full-time working royals, with a pending move to Canada.
Speaking to Global News, Trudeau said that most Canadians are "very supportive" of having royals living in the country.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51112951/trudeau-lots-of-discussions-about-harry-and-meghan-s-moveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window