Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US man breaks record for completing marathon in an exoskeleton
Adam Gorlitsky is paralysed from the belly button down, but despite his disability he finished the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
Mr Gorlitsky says he doesn't think peoples "adversity should define who they are."
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51101149/us-man-breaks-record-for-completing-marathon-in-an-exoskeletonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window