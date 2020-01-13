Media player
A miracle baby born to infertile mother
Jennifer Gobrecht’s uterus transplant allowed her to have a baby, meaning Benjamin became only the second child in the US to be born through the procedure.
The medical care to the Philadelphia family was provided by a transplant trial at Penn Medicine.
13 Jan 2020
