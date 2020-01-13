Apple not helping unlock gunman's phone - Barr

Video

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Apple of providing no “substantive assistance” in unlocking two phones used by a cadet who carried out a mass shooting at a US air base last month.

Three sailors were killed and eight wounded in the 6 December attack.

Apple has reportedly refused to unlock the phones, saying it would undermine their own encryption software.

Twenty-one members of the Saudi military are being expelled from the US after they were found to have had jihadist material and indecent images of children in their possession.

None are accused of aiding the killer.