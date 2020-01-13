A family lost
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A family lost

University professors Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, as well as their two daughters, were all passengers on board the Ukrainian International Airlines jetliner shot down by Iran.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Jan 2020