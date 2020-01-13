The moment police rescued Tyson Steele

Media player
Alaska man survives three weeks in wilderness
Alaska State Troopers rescue Tyson Steele more than three weeks after his remote cabin burned down. He survived the sub-zero temperatures on canned foods in a rudimentary shelter built from tarpaulins and wreckage from his home.
13 Jan 2020
