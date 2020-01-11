Trudeau demands 'full clarity on horrific tragedy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran plane crash: Trudeau demands 'full clarity on horrific tragedy'

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says Iran's admission it downed a Ukrainian passenger plane is a first step, but there need to be "many more".

He said there must be "full clarity on how such a horrific tragedy could have occurred".

  • 11 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Ukraine: Missile struck plane underneath cockpit