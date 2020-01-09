Video

Puerto Rico was hit by a series of earthquakes on 7 January, the most powerful the island has seen in 102 years.

At least one person died and 300 homes were destroyed in a 6.4-magnitude quake and 6.0 aftershock.

Two-thirds of the island are without power, and a quarter is without running water. Thousands of people are homeless and fearful of more quakes.

