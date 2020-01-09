Pelosi refuses to budge in impeachment standoff
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pelosi refuses to budge in impeachment standoff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will send over the articles of impeachment "when I'm ready". Before she releases them, she said wants more information on how Senate Republicans will conduct the trial.

  • 09 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The story of impeachment, by a Christmas choir