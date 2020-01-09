Do Americans feel safer after Soleimani attack?
US-Iran: Do Americans feel safer after Soleimani attack?

Vice-President Mike Pence said that he thinks Americans are "safer today" after the death of Qasem Soleimani. Do US tourists near the White House agree?

  • 09 Jan 2020
