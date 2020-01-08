Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump statement following Iranian strikes
US President Donald Trump is making a statement in response to Iranian missile attacks that targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq.
More than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, west of Baghdad.
The missile attacks were ordered by Tehran in retaliation for the assassination of prominent Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
The head of the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force was killed last week, in a strike ordered by Washington.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window