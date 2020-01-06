Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New York Governor Cuomo rescues man from car crash
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo leapt into action after a car crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The governor reportedly cut the seat belt of a man trapped in a wrecked car and helped him clamber from the vehicle. The NYPD arrived at the scene shortly after, and reported no injuries.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51015158/new-york-governor-cuomo-rescues-man-from-car-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window