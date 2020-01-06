Five dead and 60 injured in Pennsylvania pile-up

Media player
Pennsylvania crash leaves five dead and 60 injured
A tour bus headed to Cincinnati hit an embankment on a Pennsylvania highway early on Sunday morning. It led to a pile-up involving the bus, three lorries and a passenger car.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
06 Jan 2020
