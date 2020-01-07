Is expecting Iran to de-escalate realistic?
Video

Two Middle East experts Robin Wright, New Yorker staff writer, and Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, talk to the BBC about Iran and de-escalation.

Speaking to Beyond 100 Days on BBC World News, Wright said: "It'd be hard for the Iranians not to do something right now."

  • 07 Jan 2020
