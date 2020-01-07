Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US-Iran crisis: Is expecting Iran to de-escalate realistic?
Two Middle East experts Robin Wright, New Yorker staff writer, and Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, talk to the BBC about Iran and de-escalation.
Speaking to Beyond 100 Days on BBC World News, Wright said: "It'd be hard for the Iranians not to do something right now."
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51012814/us-iran-crisis-is-expecting-iran-to-de-escalate-realisticRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window