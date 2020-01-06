'Why I broke my silence over Weinstein'

Media player
Harvey Weinstein trial: 'Why I broke my silence'
Jasmine Lobe is a "silence breaker", one of the dozens of women who have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault after allegations about his behaviour became public in 2017.
Ahead of the Hollywood producer's trial on criminal charges, she spoke to the BBC's Nick Bryant about what a guilty verdict would mean for alleged survivors.
Mr Weinstein is accused of raping one woman in a hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in his apartment in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
06 Jan 2020
