Democrats warn of 'dangerous escalation' with Iran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Qasem Soleimani: Democrats warn of 'dangerous escalation'
Democratic presidential candidates warned that the death of Qasem Soleimani was a "dangerous escalation" of tensions with Iran.
The 2020 hopefuls questioned whether President Trump has thought through the consequences of the airstrike and has a longer-term strategy in the Middle East.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spoke on the campaign trail just a month ahead of the first vote in the nomination process in Iowa.
-
03 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50978157/qasem-soleimani-democrats-warn-of-dangerous-escalationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window