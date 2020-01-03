Hundreds of US troops arrive in Kuwait
Qasem Soleimani: US troops deployed as Iran tensions rise

US troops have arrived in Kuwait and thousands more may be deployed to the Persian Gulf as tensions with Iran escalate.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was justified because of a threat to US lives.

"Many American lives have been saved," he claimed.

  • 03 Jan 2020
