'Please stand up and stop this hatred'

The daughter of Jewish man stabbed at a rabbi's house says she hopes he wakes to a "changed world".

But Nicky Cohen told reporters "doctors do not have high hopes for him" as she listed the serious injuries that her 72-year-old father sustained in the attack in Monsey, New York.

Federal prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Grafton Thomas over the attack. The filing said his journals included references to Jews and anti-Semitism and his internet search history also included questions such as "why did Hitler hate the Jews".