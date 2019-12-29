Monsey stabbing: 'We were scared but not surprised'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Monsey stabbing community reaction: 'We were scared but not surprised'

At least five people have been stabbed at the house of a rabbi in New York state, according to police.

The house in Monsey, north of New York City, was hosting a religious celebration when the attacker burst in.

Read more: Five stabbed at home of New York rabbi

  • 29 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Another Jewish cemetery attacked in US