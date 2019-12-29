Monsey stabbing: 'We were scared but not surprised'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monsey stabbing community reaction: 'We were scared but not surprised'
At least five people have been stabbed at the house of a rabbi in New York state, according to police.
The house in Monsey, north of New York City, was hosting a religious celebration when the attacker burst in.
Read more: Five stabbed at home of New York rabbi
-
29 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50939984/monsey-stabbing-community-reaction-we-were-scared-but-not-surprisedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window