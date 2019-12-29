Ukrainians arrive home after prisoner swap
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ukrainians arrive home after prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian prisoners were greeted by their family and President Volodymyr Zelensky after being freed by pro-Russian separatists.

Ukraine's government received 76 captives, with the pro-Russian separatists reportedly taking 124 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

  • 29 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Freed Ukrainians greet families in September