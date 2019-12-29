Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukrainians arrive home after prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists
Ukrainian prisoners were greeted by their family and President Volodymyr Zelensky after being freed by pro-Russian separatists.
Ukraine's government received 76 captives, with the pro-Russian separatists reportedly taking 124 as part of a prisoner exchange.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.
-
29 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-50939782/ukrainians-arrive-home-after-prisoner-swap-with-pro-russian-separatistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window