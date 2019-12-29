Media player
Monsey stabbing: First images emerge of New York stabbing suspect
Grafton Thomas emerges from court after being charged with attempted murder and one count of burglary.
He stands accused of bursting into a rabbi's house during a Hanukkah celebration, pulling out a large knife and attacking people.
New York state governor called the attack "domestic terrorism".
29 Dec 2019
