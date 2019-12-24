Trump 'still working' on Melania Christmas present

Media player
Trump 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present
Donald Trump has confessed that he is yet to get a Christmas present for his wife, Melania.
During a Christmas Eve video conference with American military personnel stationed overseas, the president was asked what gift he had bought for the First Lady.
Mr Trump said he was "still working on" on a present, but had picked her "a very beautiful card".
"There's a little time left" to buy a present he added. "Not too much, but there's a little time left."
24 Dec 2019
